Edmonds School Board Sept. 13 to issue oath of office to student advisors, review CTE work plan

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 13, is set to issue an oath of office to the school year’s student advisors to the board.

The student advisors for the new school year are: Nakayea Stewart, Edmonds eLearning Academy; Roshni Gill, Edmonds-Woodway High School; Peter Garcia, Lynnwood High School; Abdullah Sisawo, Lynnwood High School; Kayla Apostol, Mountlake Terrace High School; Sadie Sadler, Mountlake Terrace High School; Jazzma Pennerman, Mountlake Terrace High School; Carla Garcia Bustos, Scriber Lake High School; and Elizabeth Lopez, Meadowdale High School.

In other business, the board is set to hold an annual review of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Plan of Work.

The plan was created to provide academic rigor, establish program performance targets and goals, address the skill gaps of Washington’s economy, assist students in making informed and meaningful career and educational choices, articulate with local post-secondary programs and provide opportunities for dual credit.

A public hearing is scheduled regarding the 2022-2027 Capital Facilities Plan. The plan is required every two years by the Washington State Growth Management Act and provides information regarding enrollment and facility needs on a six- and 22-year planning horizon.

Those who desire to comment on the Capital Facilities Plan may sign up to do so in person at the meeting. Community members can also click here to sign up to speak via Zoom or to submit a written comment. Those requesting to speak electronically or submit written comments should do so by 3 p.m. the day of the meeting.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is also an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.