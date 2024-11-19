Edmonds School Board reviews results of spring testing

The Edmonds School Board of Directors last week reviewed the Spring 2024 Smarter Balance Assessment and Washington Comprehensive Assessment of Science results.

The Smarter Balance Assessment (SBA), presented by Executive Director of Student Learning Jason Aillaud, measures students’ progress toward college and career readiness in English language arts (ELA) and math.

The SBA assesses the effectiveness of the district and its schools. It is required for federal and state accountability and is administered to students in grades 3-8 and 10.

Aillaud said the district had similar participation rates to spring 2023. Rates remain slightly below state averages and have surpassed pre-COVID levels.

In spring 2024, the district performed slightly higher in ELA, 52%, than the state average of 50%. Math was also marginally higher, at 42%, compared to the state average of 40%.

Edmonds performed above six districts and below four others in math and ELA; however, performance levels in both subjects remain below pre-COVID levels when compared to peer districts in the state.

In spring 2024, Edmonds performed above five districts, below four districts and at the same level as one district on the Washington Comprehensive Assessment of Science (WCAS).

To read the presentation, click here.

In other business, Hazelwood Elementary School students gave the school board a presentation on school attendances.

The students explained how they calculated the statistics for student attendance.

– Students would not miss more than 18 days or about 3.5 weeks of school

– Last year, 77% of students attended school 90% or more of the time

– Therefore, about 310 of 400 students attended school 90% or more of the time

The goal for 2024-2025 is to have 85% (340 out of 400) of students attend school 90% or more of the time.

Following the student presentation was the school improvement plan presentation from Hazelwood Elementary School Principal Faye Britt. She said the goal is to have students in grades 3-6 at or above grade level increase from the current 39.9% to 50% by the 2026-2027 school year.

To read the student presentation, click here.

To read the school improvement plan, click here.

In other businesses, the board of directors approved the 2025 excess property taxes certification. The district established the 2024-25 budget, including an Educational Programs and Operations Levy of $65,103,251, for the 2025 calendar year.

The amount was based on an estimated Consumer Price Index (CPI) forecast of 3.1% for September 2024. While the CPI for the levy is 3.1%, the district’s final enrollment for 2023-24 was slightly higher than projected last March.

This increases the calendar year 2025 levy by $165,159 to $65,268,410. However, this is still lower than the voter-authorized amount of $70,800,000.

The Snohomish County Assessor’s Office provided information that the district may collect an additional amount due to refunds.

Other items approved by the board of directors included:

– The 2024-2025 school improvement plans.

– Authorization to create an implementation plan for grading practices. This plan will standardize grading across the district. “This is important to us because we put students first, and we expect there to be fair practices for all students,” Katims said.

– Annexation of the former Alderwood Middle School property. Student advisor Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo of Edmonds-Woodway High said he supported the new schools and asked about the future school boundaries and class sizes. Superintendent Rebecca Miner said that the boundaries have not been drawn yet; however, all sixth graders will be moving to middle school, which will reduce crowding.

Items that required no action:

– Review of the board policy regarding student discipline. To read the proposed draft revisions, click here.

– A review of the revised board policy on employment. To read the proposed policy revisions, click here.

The next school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

— By Rick Sinnett