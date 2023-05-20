Edmonds School Board president faces primary challenge; Mountlake Terrace councilmembers run unopposed

Candidate filing closed Friday afternoon for the Aug.1, 2023 primary election ballot, including those seeking positions on the Mountlake Terrace and Brier City Councils as well as on the Edmonds School Board.

All of the four Mountlake Terrace City Councilmembers up for election this year are running unopposed. That includes Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan, who was appointed earlier this year to replace Doug McCardle in Position 3 after McCardle resigned; Position 5 Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl, Position 6 Councilmember Laura Sonmore and Position 7 Councilmember Erin Murray.

The City of Brier drew a more competitive field, and voters there will see a primary race in August for Position 4. Incumbent Valerie Rosman is being challenged by Derek Hamilton and Christopher Young. In the November general election, Brier voters will have a choice of two candidates for Position 5: incumbent David Marley and challenger Kevin Davis and two for the council-at-large position: Kristin Bigoff and Daniel Allen. The current at-large councilmember, Don Moran, isn’t seeking reelection. For Position 6, Hisham (Sham) Othman is running unopposed to fill the seat vacated by Dennis Nick, who is retiring.

There will be one primary race for Edmonds School Board. Nancy Katims, the current board president who represents District 5, has two challengers: Nicholas Jenkins and Arjun Kathuria. In the general election, Carin Chase, representing District 1, has one opponent — Nicholas Logan. Hawk Cramer is running unopposed for District 3, an open seat since Gary Noble is retiring from the board.

A total of 176 local offices are up for election in Snohomish County this year including county executive, assessor, auditor, clerk, sheriff, treasurer and councilmembers; city and town mayors and councilmembers; fire district commissioners; school board directors; and port and water and sewer district commissioners. A complete list of those who have filed can be fonnd here.