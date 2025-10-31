Edmonds School Board OKs $361M replacement levy for 2026 ballot, strategic plan extension

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its meeting Oct. 28 unanimously approved major financial and strategic actions, including a $361 million replacement levy that will appear before voters in 2026.

Replacement levy approval

The board unanimously approved a resolution to place an Educational Programs and Operations Levy on the Feb. 10, 2025 ballot. This levy would replace the 2022 levy set to expire at the end of 2026.

If approved by voters, the excess taxes would be collected from 2027 through 2030 to fund necessary educational programs, instructional materials, athletics, transportation and operations support not fully funded by the state. The proposed levy amounts are set to increase annually, rising from $83 million in 2026 to $97 million in 2029. This would pay for expenses through 2030. Board members clarified that this measure would renew existing funding rather than institute a new levy.

Strategic plan extension and legislative priorities

The board unanimously passed two other items:

1. Strategic Plan Extension: Directors approved the extension of the Edmonds School District 2021-2026 Strategic Plan through the 2026-27 school year. Staff said the extension was necessary to maintain momentum of District operations through situations that includedbudget constraints and potential administration turnover.

2. 2026 Legislative Priorities: The board approved its priorities for the 2026 state legislative session, which runs from January to March. The priorities focus on three main areas:

Resources for ample, equitable and stable education: Advocating for increased educator, counselor, nurse and support staff funding, and adjusting MSOC (materials, supplies and operating costs) funding to keep pace with inflation.

Special education: Urging the Legislature to fully fund special education programs to avoid drawing over $10 million from general education resources.

Student health, safety and well-being: Calling for sustained funding for mental health services, physical security and supporting universal free school meals for all students.

School presentations and reports

Spruce Elementary students and Principal Rana Nakkour and four students gave presentations on what’s happening at Spruce, a dual-language, Title I school serving 651 students who speak more than 40 languages. The school’s Improvement Plan focuses on boosting the sense of belonging and engagement for students in grades 3-6 from 68% to 83% by the 2026-27 school year, according to the presentation.

The students highlighted several student-led programs, including Arts with Heart and the fifth annual “Books for Bears” read-a-thon, where a sponsor donates $1 to the PAWS Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for every book read.

Principal Nakkour also detailed the school’s goal to increase English Language Arts (ELA) proficiency for third through sixth graders from 37% to 47% by 2027. Strategies include strengthening instruction, implementing a K-6 multilingual model and introducing new literacy strategies.

Career and technical education (CTE) presentation

Mark Madison, the District’s director of STEM & college/career readiness, reported on the District’s CTE work plan. In the 2023-24 school year, over half of graduating seniors completed a CTE pathway, with a four-year graduation rate of 96.3%.

Students spoke about their involvement in CTE initiatives, including the Gesa student-run credit union at Lynnwood High School and the Internship Connect program.

A meeting agenda and recording can be found on the District website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.