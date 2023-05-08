Edmonds School Board May 9 to hear from Project SEARCH students

The Edmonds School Board at its May 9 meeting is scheduled to listen to a presentation from students of Project SEARCH, approve a procedure to provide epinephrine injectors and receive a report on the K-5 phonics and word Study adoption process.

The phonics report is to be followed by a policy reading that would implement the program.

The board is also set to consider a policy allowing students to earn mastery credits in financial education, which is intended to help them integrate into society with knowledge of fiscal responsibility.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Educational Service Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.