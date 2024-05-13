Edmonds School Board May 14 to discuss secondary math adoptions, hear student presentations

Among the items on the Edmonds School District Board of Directors agenda for Tuesday, May 14 are reports on business and finance and secondary math adoption including Algebra 1, Geometry and Algebra 2.
The board will also received student presentations from Project SEARCH and Meadowdale Elementary School.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also view the remote livestream at edmondssd.new.swagit.com/views/266/.
You can see the complete agenda here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.