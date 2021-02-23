Edmonds School Board Feb 23 to discuss remote learning hub for kindergartners

Aiming to support its earliest learners, the Edmonds School Board Tuesday, Feb. 23 is set to discuss plans to open a remote learning hub for kindergarten students at the former Woodway Elementary School campus.

Due to the success of Edmonds Hub — a remote learning site that offers in-person services to McKinney-Vento students — the district wants to open a learning hub for kindergarten students, although district staff have not announced when the hub would open.

Recently, high school students in the English Learner program in-person support at Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace high schools. The program expanded to include middle school students this week.

In other business, district staff is scheduled to receive an update on plans to ask voters in April to consider approving a $180 million capital levy that would provide much-needed building upgrades, address capacity challenges and improve existing facilities.

If approved by voters during the April 27 special election, the levy would provide $30 million per year for six years to replace Spruce and Oak Heights elementary schools, maintain existing school buildings and athletic fields, and make district-wide accessibility improvements. During the meeting, the board will be briefed by staff on ways the funds would benefit the district.

Also during the meeting, the board is set to hold a second reading on proposed revisions to the district’s policy on Associate Student Body that would waive fees for the students in the free and reduced meal program.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the board will accept written comments only until further notice. Virtual public comments can be submitted prior to the meeting by clicking here.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 and can be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel. For additional information on attending board meetings and to view the meeting’s agenda, click here.