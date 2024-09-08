Edmonds School Board directors to vote on legislative priorities at Sept. 10 meeting

The Edmonds School Board is scheduled to vote during its Sept.10 meeting on the top legislative priorities for the Washington State School Directors Association.

The board will vote on up to 10 topics they consider a top priority for the board’s legislative representative to present. The representative is elected once a year in December.

Other items scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting include:

– Updates to the Board of Directors Norms and Protocols Information. The school board created the Board Norms and Protocols document in November 2020. The directors reviewed the document at their Board Retreat Aug. 13, 2024.

– A resolution to comply with the RCW Chapter 39.10: alternative public works contracting for the new College Place Elementary and College Place Middle Schools replacement General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) Project.

– A first reading, with no action taken, of revised Board Policy 6215- Expense Claim Certification and Approval.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.