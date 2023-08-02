Edmonds School Board Director Katims leads challengers in primary election race

In one of a handful contested races facing Brier and Mountlake Terrace voters on the Aug. 1 primary election ballot, incumbent Edmonds School District Position 5 Board Member Nancy Katims was easily leading challengers Arjun Kathuria and Nicholas Jenkins in first-day returns posted Tuesday night.

In addition, Brier City Council incumbent Valerie Rosman was far ahead of challengers Derek Hamilton and Christopher Young in the race for Position 4.

The top two candidates in each primary race advance to the general election.

For school board, Katims received 13,908 votes or 63.79% of the ballots counted so far Tuesday night. Jenkins finished second, with 5,309 votes or 24.35%, while Kathuria was third with 2,528 votes or 11.60%.

For Brier City Council, Rosman received 906 votes, or 72.7 %. Hamilton was in second with 241 votes — or 19.34% — and Young earned 91 votes, or 7.3%.

Other primary races of note included those for Snohomish County Executive, County Council, County Auditor and Snohomish County Superior Court judge. There were also primary races for two positions on the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District Board of Commissioners. You can view all returns here.

The next set of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Here are highlights of local results:

— By Teresa Wippel