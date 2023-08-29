Edmonds School Board Aug. 29 to discuss pedestrian safety project near College Place Elementary

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled at its Tuesday, Aug. 29 meeting to read an agreement between the school board and the City of Lynnwood regarding improvements to 204th Street Southwest which runs adjacent to College Place Elementary School. The proposed interlocal agreement would authorize Lynnwood to pave the currently gravel road and nearby pedestrian facilities such as the sidewalk and crosswalks nearby. The purpose would be to allow for an increased right-of-way width, including two-lane vehicle travel, and space for future sidewalks on both sides of the street.

Additionally, the board is scheduled to learn about a new policy spurred by House Bill 1295, which is aimed at increasing graduation rates for children who have been previously incarcerated.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can access the livestream at this link.

You can see the complete agenda here.