Edmonds School Board April 23 to consider district budget cuts, layoffs

Facing an anticipated revenue shortfall for the 2024-25 school year, the Edmonds School Board at its Tuesday, April 23 meeting is scheduled to consider school district budget cuts that include eliminating a number of certificated and classified staff positions.
Also on the board agenda:
— Authorizing a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) replacement project at Mountlake Terrace High School. The project includes purchasing HVAC equipment and beginning design for construction work, which would occur in summer 2025.
— Approving a DISH Wireless site lease agreement for a cellular communications facility at Meadowdale Playfields.
— Extending the site lease agreement with Verizon Wireless for a cellular communications facility at Meadowdale Playfields.
— Awarding a contract to Pacific Mobile to move mobile classrooms from Oak Heights Elementary School to other district schools.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.
To view the meeting agenda, click here.
— By Rick Sinnett
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.