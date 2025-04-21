Edmonds Rotary Daybreakers donate $4,500 for MTHS Jazz trip to Essentially Ellington

The Edmonds Rotary Daybreakers Club last week donated $4,500 to the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Program in support of Jazz 1’s trip to New York to participate in the Essentially Ellington Competition. The funds will be used to ensure students with additional financial needs are fully supported for their New York trip.

Band Director Darin Faul spoke at the Daybreakers meeting before receiving the check. He provided a history of the Essentially Ellington Competition and the importance of the competition in high school jazz. “It’s the Super Bowl of high school jazz and is always an exciting opportunity when we get to participate against the best in the country,” he shared. He mentioned that Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz has been accepted ten times to participate in the prestigious competition.

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Quartet welcomed attendees preceding the meeting with a selection of jazz tunes. Seniors Justin Ho, Ethan Holt and Mya Phin and sophomore Luca Manzo performed.

The Daybreakers meeting was also an opportunity to kick off promotion for the 25th annual Edmonds Jazz Connection. The event will be held on May 17. Learn more here. Tam Osborne, the school district’s manager of bisual and performing arts, was present to provide support from the Edmonds School District in recognition of the Edmonds Jazz Connection and MTHS Jazz 1’s trip to Essentially Ellington.