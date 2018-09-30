Restaurant News: Expert at Cheesemonger’s Table will guide the way, plus happenings nearby

1 of 2

Cheesemonger’s Table

We all rely on one another to help with certain tasks. Very few of us pull our own teeth, for example. In law school, I was told that a lawyer who represents him or herself has a fool for a client. So why would I be embarrassed to seek counsel from a highly knowledgeable source when the subject is cheese? The fact that I love cheese in very nearly every form I’ve ever encountered it, does not make me particularly well informed.

That’s why I was excited when I discovered that The Cheesemonger’s Table has a certified cheese professional on staff.

It’s a legit thing. The American Cheese Society offers several certifications. There’s maybe a thousand people in the world that have earned the right to put ACS CCP after their names.

It makes sense. Just as we consult and often count on a certified sommelier’s wine recommendation, the American Cheese Society recognized the need to identify experts in their field. In their words, it demonstrates “that an individual has acquired thorough knowledge and the level of expertise demanded within the cheese industry.”

Rachael Lucas joined The Cheesemonger’s Table back in May. When I spoke to her last Sunday, she had just returned from attending the sold out Washington Artisan Cheesemaker’s Festival. She was ready to talk cheese.

Apparently, her love for cheese was nurtured by her father’s tendency to add lots of blue cheese to the venison, elk and pheasant that he brought home from hunting trips when she was a girl. About six years ago, she decided to make a career of it, she began seriously delving into cheese.

Lucas has an infectious enthusiasm. By the time we wandered over to The Cheesemonger’s impressive cheese case, I was ready to make a purchase. The selection is impressive. I was thinking about a Stilton blue, but I decided to try a Roncari she handed me. It was a pungent, powerful wash rind Spanish blue, and it was delicious. See, that’s what I’m talking about.

Drop into The Cheesemonger’s and consult with Rachael Lucas ACS CCP. She’s there most weekends and she knows cheese. Look for her weekly specials, she’s planning to offer classes on the subject of cheese, and has cheese blog planned for the website.

https://www.cheesemongerstable.com/acs-certified-cheese-professional

85°C Bakery Café

The news is the 85°C Bakery Café located in Alderwood Plaza at 18700 a 33rd Ave., W is set to hire a full-time barista, baker and supervisor.

With over 1,000 retail outlets worldwide, the company sells

coffee, tea and cakes, as well as desserts, smoothies, fruit juices and bakery products. I’m a sucker for good fresh baked goods and I’m very curious about their smoothies. I’ll be heading over there soon.

Aliberto’s

I haven’t been over to the West Plaza Shopping Center at 56th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace for quite some time.

My informants told me that Aliberto’s opened on Monday, so off I went.

Of course, nearby is the legendary Double DD Meats, which is absolutely amazing and about to celebrate 65 years of business. Diamond Knot Brewing seems to be doing a very brisk business there as well.

In fact, West Plaza seems to be becoming a foodie’s paradise since Mandarin Chili Chinese Restaurant, and Snohomish Pie Company can also be found there.

But right on the eastern most edge of the center – is Ailberto’s and the door is open! Described as “California style Mexican food” this is not your ordinary fast food Mexican restaurant. In fact, we’re lucky to have this purveyor of authentic, fresh, very reasonably priced and delicious Mexican food in our neck of the woods.

The son of the owner Mario Gauna was busy taking orders. “We’ve been doing great! People really like the food. Our first customers ordered our 5 Rolled Tacos Supreme. A lot of people are checking us out,” Gauna said.

I ordered a Mexican Coke and the carne asada plate (extra tortillas not pictured) with extra guacamole. Someone else described the asada as “to die for.” We’ll go with that.

I was very impressed with their big vats of self-serve salsa, salsa verde and a spicy brown roasted tomato salsa. There were even sliced cucumbers, limes, carrots and jalapeños available to dress your meal. All this for the princely sum of about $10.

It came out piping hot and the plate was actually heavy in my hand. My lunch date ordered the beef taco and bean tostada, she asked to substitute chicken for beef and they happily complied.

Over at Double DD Meats, owner Kim said she’d tried Ailberto’s the day before. Her assessment: “The best chimichangas I’ve ever had… It’s true!”

Get this – they’re open from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. They had some pretty awesome-looking breakfast burritos and tortas on the menu too.

If you find yourself up in Mountlake Terrace, swing by pick up a menu. Take out orders were coming in fast and furiously as we devoured our meal.

425-678-1813 and 425-678-1814

Snohomish Pie Company

We left a tiny bit of room for dessert and walked next door to The Snohomish Pie Company. I was a little dubious about combining chocolate and pecan but they’ve got it figured out.

We ordered a slice of their mixed berry pie (just in case) which was also quite good. Their pie crusts are thinner than I’ve encountered before, and surprisingly, I found that I liked my pie that way. I love what they’ve done with the space and really enjoyed their rolling pin chandelier.

https://snohomishpieco.com

Tasty Pot Taiwanese Cuisine

What’s this!!??

Ahipoki closed it’s Aurora Village location several months ago (next to Taco Del Mar – across from Home Depot’s garden center).

But now, it looks like Tasty Pot Taiwanese Cuisine is going in.

They’ve got permits up and are doing a rebuild of the interior so it may be a while. Can you have too much hot pot? Not as far as I’m concerned!

They’re also advertising help wanted. If interested, here’s their email address:

[email protected]

— By James Spangler

James Spangler is guest writing the Edmonds Restaurant News column while Kathy Passage takes a break.