Edmonds police seeking MLT teen in shooting death of 17-year-old Edmonds girl

Edmonds police detectives said they are looking for a 16-year-old Mountlake Terrace boy after a 17-year-old Edmonds girl was found shot to death in the 7400 block of 208th Street Southwest around 4 p.m. Friday.

According Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, the victim’s body was discovered by a friend at 4 p.m. Friday inside an apartment unit at Horizon Park Apartments. Detectives, with assistance from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, were at the crime scene overnight processing evidence and also interviewed acquaintances in an effort to determine what occurred, Hawley said.

It’s unknown exactly when the shooting occurred, but it was likely accidental, Hawley said. The Mountlake Terrace suspect — who has been reported missing for the past 10 days — left the scene and is still outstanding. Police are working with the suspect’s family in an attempt to locate him, Hawley added.

Identification of the victim, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, which took custody of the body, Hawley said.