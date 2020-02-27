Edmonds police release new photos of 7-11 murder suspect, plus details on a getaway vehicle

The Edmonds Police Department on Thursday released new photos of the suspect in the murder of Nagendiram Kandasamy, who was shot at a 7-11 store on Edmonds’ Highway 99 Friday, Feb. 21.

According to a statement Thursday, Edmonds police detectives have learned additional information about the case, but continue to seek the public’s help in solving the ongoing investigation. The newly-released photos highlight some identifiers of the suspect’s jacket, gloves and shoes worn at the time of the incident.

Detectives have learned that the suspect fled to an awaiting white, four-door vehicle driven by another unknown person. It is unknown if there were others in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The driver — and any other passengers — are encouraged to come forward and speak with detectives. The suspect vehicle also fled east on 238th Street Southwest into a residential neighborhood and is known to have made its way to 76th Avenue West before turning east at the Snohomish/King County Line.

Detectives are asking residents to check their home surveillance systems on Feb. 21, between 4:45 a.m. and 5:05 a.m., and contact the department if they have any footage that may help the investigation.

Kandasamy was said to have been a loving and dedicated husband and father whose family is desperate for closure. The motive for the murder is still under investigation. According to the Edmonds Police Department, the investigation remains the department’s top priority.

Anyone who believes they have seen the suspect, or the suspect vehicle, is advised not to approach and instead call 911. To report any other information related to the case, call the tip line at 425-771-0212, or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.

Crime Stoppers and the 7-11 Corporations have also partnered to offer an $11,000 reward for an arrest and charges against a suspect(s).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and receive the cash reward then will need to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by downloading the P3 Tips App to their phone or by going to www.P3Tips.com. Callers will never be asked to give their name. An anonymous hotline is also available at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).