Edmonds police release new images of suspect vehicle in 7-11 homicide

Emphasizing that the investigation is the department’s number-one priority, Edmonds police on Monday released new photos of the vehicle suspected to be involved in the Feb. 21 homicide of Nagendiram Kandasamy at the Edmonds Highway 99 7-11 store

“Edmonds police detectives continue to tirelessly work this investigation,” said Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure in releasing a summary of where police are in the investigation, and how the public can help.

Kandasamy, a 64-year-old Edmonds resident, was found unresponsive on the floor by a customer who entered the 7-11 — located at 8101 238th St. S.W. — around 5 a.m. Feb. 21. Police units from across Snohomish County, King County and the Washington State Patrol responded to the area and a K-9 unit was dispatched in an unsuccessful attempt to track and locate the suspect

The man police are seeking is described as a white male, possibly in his 20s, wearing black shoes, black pants and a red and black jacket. Anyone who believes they have seen the suspect, or the suspect vehicle, are advised not to approach and instead call 911. To report any other information related to the case, call the tip line at 425-771-0212, or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.

Police also reminded citizens that there is an $11,000 reward for an arrest and charges against a suspect or suspects in this crime. Those wishing to remain anonymous and receive the cash reward need to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by downloading the P3 Tips App to their phone or by going to www.P3Tips.com. You will never be asked to give your name. You can also call the anonymous Hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).