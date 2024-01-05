Updated: Victim in Edmonds shooting dies; suspect still at large

Updated at 5 p.m. with additional details from a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Edmonds police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man suspected of fatally shooting a 31-year-old ride-share driver late Wednesday night in Edmonds.

The shooting was reported at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and Edmonds Way. The 31-year-old driver, from SeaTac, was making a left turn from 236th Street, heading east onto Edmonds Way and toward the male suspect, a pedestrian crossing the street in a crosswalk from east to west on Edmonds Way. The pedestrian shot the driver in what multiple witnesses described as “a happenstance encounter,” Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said.

“It appears that this was two people that just crossed paths and for whatever reason, the pedestrian decided to open fire,” he said, adding that police estimate that approximately 10-11 rounds were fired during the encounter. “We have no current information about any previous relationship.”

Arriving officers “were getting multiple reports of a person firing a handgun into a vehicle,” McClure said during a Thursday afternoon press conference. “The vehicle had careened off the roadway and the suspect had fled on foot.” The driver was found inside the vehicle in critical condition. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center but later died of his injuries.

The suspect was last seen on foot headed eastbound on 236th. He is described as white or Hispanic, in his teens to early 20s, with curly dark hair, wearing a hoody and all black clothing. K-9 units and drones were also dispatched in a search for the suspect, but he was not located. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, McClure said.

Detectives interviewed several eyewitnesses and collected evidence, including some video footage. The public is encouraged to submit any relevant home surveillance or doorbell camera footage that could help identify the suspect.

“This person came from somewhere and went somewhere else,” McClure said, adding that police hope that someone will recognize the suspect. “This happened too randomly for someone not to realize, ‘I heard a bunch of sirens randomly after somebody left my house.'”

“Our number-one priority is locating the suspect and bringing them to justice,” McClure said. “This is incredibly difficult for the family of the victim that’s having to go through this, so now we need to do our part and we need the community’s help. We know somebody out there knows something.”

“Check your surveillance,” he said. “Tell your neighbors, tell your friends to look at their stuff.”

As for the suspect, “please come turn yourself in,” McClure said. “You have a side of the story. Now it’s time to least tell your side of the story, and we’ll figure everything out from there.”

In an interview earlier Thursday, McClure said that police “believe there is a danger to the community based on the suspect’s action.” Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call 911, or you can contact police by emailing policetips@edmondswa.gov.

“This type of incident shakes a community, and it is difficult for all of us to fathom,” Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett said in a statement. “We are aggressively pursuing the person responsible for this senseless killing, and we will work tirelessly to get them off the streets to face justice. We know someone knows the suspect or knows something about this incident. To that person; please do the right thing and contact us.”

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen said: “I want to extend my condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones. Our police department is actively continuing their investigation to locate and arrest the suspect. If anyone has information to share about the incident, please contact the Edmonds Police Department.”

Because the crime scene was near Madrona K-8 school, police were in communication with school officials, McClure said. An extra police presence was in the area as officers and detectives canvassed the area, he added.

Police from numerous nearby law enforcement agencies responded to assist at the crime scene, including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Shoreline.

— By Teresa Wippel