Edmonds police arrest registered sex offender accused of sexual assault at massage business

A 63-year-old registered sex offender from Bremerton was arrested in Lynnwood in late May after an alleged felony sexual assault against an Edmonds massage business employee, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

The arrest followed a nearly two-week investigation by the police department’s Problem Solving Emphasis Team (PSET), which involved surveillance and tracking of the suspect.

During the investigation, Edmonds police officer Hui Xing was able to communicate with the victim in Chinese, which helped uncover crucial information about the nature and details of the assault, Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said.

The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of indecent liberties — a felony charge involving sexual contact by forcible compulsion. He has since been released after posting a $100,000 bond.

The Edmonds Police Department encourages any massage employee who has experienced a similar incident to come forward and report it to their local law enforcement agency.