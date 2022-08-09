Edmonds native ready to launch Offset Ciderworks

A new cider company is coming to the Seattle area Aug. 15, and it has Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace connections.

Offset Ciderworks was founded by Edmonds native Adam Pinkham, and the company’s warehouse is located in Mountlake Terrace. Offset is scheduled to launch with its flagship Off Dry in cans and kegs. Made in Washington with 100% Washington fruit, Offset uses a blend of apples and pears to create world-class. off-dry offerings with no sugar added, Pinkham said.

During the development stage, Offset won numerous awards for its cider, from a gold at Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition — the nation’s largest cider competition — to a double gold from Sip Magazine’s “Best of the NW.”

“Performing so well at these competitions made me realize that this dream I’d been working on for yearswas close to becoming a reality,” Pinkham said. “I’m excited for everyone to experience the final product, which is the culmination of many early trial batches.”

Pinkham, who recently stepped down after three and a half years bartending at Churchkey Pub, said the idea for Offset started over three years ago in Edmonds. Since then, he has been perfecting recipes and raising capital to get the company off the ground.

In launching his company, Pinkham points to his long pedigree in the Northwest craft beverage scene, having worked at Two Beers, Seattle Cider and Locust Cider.

Cider is made from apples, perry is made from pears, Pinkham explains. Offset blends the two traditions by using both apple and pear as the base for all of its ciders. Pear contains citric acid, which is softer than the malic acid found in apples, and contains some unfermentable sugars, so Offset can produce balanced, full-flavored ciders that contain a touch of sweetness without having to rely on added sugars.

At launch, Off Dry (6.5% ABV) will be self-distributed to Seattle-area bars, restaurants and grocers and be available to purchase in six-pack cans and kegs, both half and sixth barrel.

Additional ciders will be announced later in the year.

“Washington is the heart of the nation’s apple and pear production — and as a proud Washingtonian, I’m thrilled to finally get my ciders on shelves, on taps and into the hands of cider lovers in and around Seattle,” Pinkham said.