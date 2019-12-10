Edmonds man sentenced to 12 years in robbery of Mountlake Terrace marijuana store

An Edmonds man who along with another man robbed a Mountlake Terrace marijuana store at gunpoint has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 12 1/2 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Bradford Marselas Johnson, 22, was sentenced Dec. 6 after being found guilty in an earlier trial of robbery, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute.

Johnson’s co-defendant, Eric Henry Woodberry, 23, of Brier, was sentenced in September to 11 years in prison.

On Nov. 21, 2017, Johnson and Woodberry robbed Rainier Cannabis at 22002 64th Ave. W. and held the store’s three employees at gunpoint. According to court documents, Johnson and Woodberry entered the store just before its 11:45 p.m. closing, wearing masks. Johnson was carrying a Marck-15 short-barreled rifle while Woodberry was carrying a handgun.

Each man pointed their guns at the employees, announcing “This is what we do,”court documents said. They then forced the employees to the ground, took their cell phones and proceeded to fill large bags with marijuana products and cash. When they saw police arriving at the front of the store, they ran out the back and attempted to hide from police in the nearby neighborhood. With the assistance of a police tracking dog, officers located Woodberry hiding in a boat trailered next to a house a few blocks from the store. Johnson was located a short time later.

“The offense at issue is extremely serious,” prosecutors wrote. “The defendant and his co-defendant robbed a marijuana store and its three employees at gunpoint. They not only stole illegal drugs, but pointed their loaded firearms directly at the employees on duty. Further, the video demonstrates that the defendant and Woodberry were shockingly cavalier in their handling of the loaded firearms, waving them around and handling them casually.

“The fact that no one was injured in the event is hardly mitigating,” prosecutors continued. “The defendant was prepared to use deadly force to get what he wanted.”