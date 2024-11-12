Edmonds man among 14 arrested in Skagit County Child Exploitation Operation

A 34-year-old Edmonds man was among 14 individuals taken into custody in Skagit County last weekend as part of a multi-agency operation identifying those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

The multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol, Skagit County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies. The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will review the cases to determine which potential criminal charges will be filed.

“On behalf of the citizens of Skagit County I would like to thank state, federal and local law enforcement for their work in the successful apprehension of a number of individuals who were attempting to take advantage of our most vulnerable — the children of Skagit County,” said Skagit County Prosecutor Rich Weyrich. “I am hopeful that this operation will send a message and deter others from trying to use social media for their own deviant activities. We will be aggressively prosecuting these people and holding them accountable for their actions. We will remain vigilant in attempting to identify and bring to justice others who would engage in these activities.”

Dubbed “Child Exploitation Operation,” this is the 23rd operation spearheaded by the Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF), an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) affiliate. Since the first operation in August 2015, MECTF has netted a total of 348 arrests and removed numerous children from danger across the state because of police intervention, according to a news release announcing the arrests.

MECTF’s primary mission during the operation is to proactively target those persons involved in child abuse and child exploitation via the Internet.

“Our children are our communities most innocent and vulnerable people,” said Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste. “It warms my heart that when the call to protect and safeguard these precious lives goes out, so many federal, state, county and local agencies answered to offer their assistance.”

Primary crimes investigated are first- and second-degree rape of a child, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual Exploitation of a minor.

The names of the individuals taken into custody during the operation were:

Eaton, Anthony, 35, Seattle

Hardy, Gregory, 36, Burlington, Washington

Jones, Dylan, 33, Puyallup

Kay, Christopher, 40, Sedro Wolley

Lopez Flores, Domingo, 34, Lake Stevens

Lukens, Luke, 44, Mount Vernon

Medellin, Peter, 39, Sedro Wolley

Mitchell, Cody, 37, Ferndale

Nobriga, Almar, 62, Everett

Ramos, Abrahn, 31, Tulalip

Romero Ramos, Ronald, 25, Bellingham

Schalesky, Steffon, 34, Burlington, Washington

Strauss, Taylor, Edmonds

Thompson, Ruben, 50, Renton

Anyone with information related to the suspects listed, or information leading to the identity of victims potentially involved in these cases, is asked to contact METCF at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.