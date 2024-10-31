Edmonds, Lynnwood men among those indicted in connection with drug trafficking gang that distributed fentanyl

A coordinated law enforcement operation over the last 48 hours has resulted in 11 arrests of members of a drug trafficking ring that set up shop in the University District of Seattle, U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman said Thursday. A year-long wire-tap investigation led to the indictment of 11 defendants on drug distribution and weapons charges. A 12th defendant with ties to the organization was indicted on illegal weapons possession in connection with a deadly shooting at a Hookah bar in South Seattle. The defendants arrested over the last two days have or will be making appearances in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

“These defendants were prolific fentanyl dealers who were frequently armed when guarding their stash or distributing their drugs,” Gorman said in a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “The danger to the community cannot be overstated in this case. The leader of the drug crew was gunned down last summer – right in front of one of the U District locations where members of the crew distributed their poison, and continued do so, following the deadly shooting.”

“This operation exemplifies the power of collaboration among law enforcement agencies at all levels,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest. “By uniting our resources and expertise, we have successfully dismantled a criminal network that has endangered our communities through violent acts and the distribution of fentanyl. Together, we will continue to fight against violent crime and protect the lives of our citizens.”

Thirty-one locations were searched Wednesday by some 600 law enforcement officers from 10 different agencies. A total of 11 people were arrested: nine of those indicted and two additional defendants were arrested on criminal complaints.

Three defendants are indicted for both gun and drug crimes:

Cooper Sherman, aka “Coop,” 27, of Seattle is charged with conspiracy, two counts of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Alvin Whiteside, aka “Mafia, 51, of Federal Way is charged with conspiracy, one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, and one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Whiteside is in state custody and will be transferred to federal custody.

Muhamed Ceesay, aka “Mo,” 27, of Lynnwood is charged with conspiracy, two counts of distributing fentanyl, one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Ceesay remains a fugitive.

These eight defendants are charged in the indictment for the drug conspiracy and various drug distribution crimes:

Ali Kuyateh, aka “Pops,” 49, of Seattle

Lamin Saho aka “Buck,” 38, of Everett

Oche Poston, 31, of Everett

Jaquan Means, 45, of Bellevue

Dominque Sanders, 34, of Everett – remains a fugitive.

Patrick Smith, 27 of Edmonds – remains a fugitive.

Matthew Robinson, 37, of Everett

Yohannes Wondimagegnehu, aka “Jon,” 35, of Seattle

Finally, Khaliil Ahmed, aka “Bossup,” 26, of Kent was identified as someone who supplied guns to members of the conspiracy. He is charged in a separate indictment with three counts of illegal possession of firearms, and one count of illegal possession of ammunition. Two of the charges relate to guns he possessed on Aug. 20, 2023, at the time of a fatal shooting at a hookah bar in South Seattle. Ahmed was injured in the shooting and three others were killed. The final two charges relate to a firearm and ammunition he possessed on May 30, 2024. Ahmed is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2022 conviction for illegally possessing firearms.

Two defendants – Anteneh Tesfaye, 39, of Edmonds and Michael Janisch, 25, of Mercer Island were arrested on criminal complaints.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement has seized more than 19 kg of fentanyl, 12 firearms, and more than $130,000 in cash. In the operations yesterday they seized over 50 firearms to include fully automatic weapons and handguns with Glock switches; thousands of rounds of ammunition, including high capacity drum magazines, and armor-piercing rounds; several hundred thousand dollars of bulk cash and jewelry; 1 kilogram of fentanyl and 4 kilograms of cocaine.

The charges contained in the indictments are only allegations, the attorney’s office said. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF .