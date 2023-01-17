Edmonds, Lynnwood drivers among those involved in seven-vehicle collision on I-405 Tuesday

A man from Edmonds and a woman from Lynnwood were among those involved in a seven-vehicle crash that killed a 41-year-old Everett man on Interstate 405 in Bothell just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, the Washington State Patrol said.

No one else was injured in the crash, the state patrol said.

The Everett man was driving southbound on I-405 when he hit a guardrail and came to a stop. The car ended up partially blocking the right lane at milepost 27.

A second vehicle, driven by a 70-year-old Edmonds man, then struck the car stopped in the right lane, after which the Everett driver left his vehicle.

Two other vehicles — one driven by a 66-year-old Lynnwood woman and the other by a 43-year-old Arlington man — then hit the unoccupied car. The Everett driver — who had exited his car and was standing in the roadway — was struck by three other drivers, the state patrol said.

All lanes of southbound Interstate 405 at the State Route 527/Bothell-Everett Highway interchange in Bothell were closed as the state patrol investigated the crash scene. The northbound and southbound I-5 off-ramps to southbound I-405 in Lynnwood plus the southbound SR 525 off-ramp to southbound I-405 were also closed.

All lanes and off-ramps reopened around 11 a.m.