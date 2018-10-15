Edmonds, Lynnwood distilleries honored by SIP Northwest Magazine as 2018 Best of the Northwest

Edmonds’ Scratch Distillery and Lynnwood’s Temple Distilling have been honored by Sip Northwest magazine in its seventh annual Best of the Northwest awards issue.

The double gold winner in the whiskey category is Edmonds’ Own Whiskey, created by Scratch owner Kim Karrick. According to Scratch co-owner Bryan Karrick, it’s a straight whiskey, which means two years in barrel minimum and no ingredient in the mash bill can be greater than 50 percent, so it is blend of grains.

“Our whiskey is aged in a new oak 53-gallon barrel for two years, made with organic grains from Skagit Valley,” Bryan Karrick said.

Taking double gold in the gin category was Lynnwood-based Temple Distilling for its Woodcut Barrel Rested gin.

According to Sip Northwest, the magazine’s Best of the Northwest collector’s edition showcases the winners of the grand tasting competition from wine, beer, spirits and cider.

An open call for submissions in April drafted more than 667 entries from wine, 282 beers, 145 from spirits and 145 ciders. The magazine recruited an accomplished, qualified group of 92 premier palates from the greater Pacific Northwest to assess and determine the top four medalists, plus Judges’ Picks, in each respective beverage category.

“Putting on this competition and resulting print issue is always an endeavor with so many moving parts, but worth it to see who is producing what in Northwest beverage right now,” says Erin James, editor-in-chief of Sip Publishing, publishers of Sip Northwest. “At Sip Northwest, we believe it is our responsibility to the reader to share what is out there. The adept palates on our blind panels help us to uncover and share what is the best of the Northwest, purely based on the drink itself, without any prejudices.”

Sip Northwest’s 2018 Best of the Northwest issue is a versatile compilation of the top billing beverages of the year. To read the full list of winners, visit https://sipnorthwest.com/announcing-sip-northwest-2018-best-of-northwest/.