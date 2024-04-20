Edmonds Lutheran Church hosting Red Dress Project presentation May 4

Edmonds Lutheran Church will be hosting its third annual installation of the Red Dress Project — an international movement aimed at honoring and remembering the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous people who have not been returned to their families and communities.
During the week of May 1-8, the church — located at 23525 84th Ave. W. in Edmonds — will display an outdoor Red Garment Project installation. This project will include a presentation at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2. The public is invited to attend.
Read more about this issue in our 2022 story here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.