Edmonds Lutheran Church hosting recycling, donation events Oct. 14

Edmonds Lutheran Church is hosting two events both on the same day — Sunday, Oct. 14.

Starting at 9 a.m., there will be a recycling event with the proceeds going to Seattle Children’s Hospital. It will be hosted by 1 Green Planet and they will take computers, metal products and other items. (See flier above for the complete list.)

At 11 a.m., Goodwiil will be collecting items, with the proceeds to benefit Chase Lake Community School’s Safety Net Program. (See flier above.)

Edmonds Lutheran Church is located 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.