Edmonds Lions donate funds for students in need

Representatives from three Edmonds School District elementary schools received cash awards of $250 each from the Edmonds Lions Club Monday night.

Accepting the donations on behalf of their respective schools were Carmen Ziranda, College Place Elementary family resource advocate; Judy Busse, Westgate Elementary psychologist and counselor, and Sean Silver, Chase Lake Elementary principal.

All three said they would use the funds to provide after-school snacks and weekend meals for the increasing number of homeless students at their schools.