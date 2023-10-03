Edmonds Lions Club hosts Food Drive on Oct. 7

The Edmonds Lions Club is having a Food Drive from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.
The event will be hosted by Walnut Street Coffee at 410 Walnut St., Edmonds. Cash and food donations to support the food bank will be appreciated.
