Edmonds Kind of 4th of July Parade and Family Fun Run: What you need to know

An Edmonds Kind of 4th is just around the corner, and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has announced the final schedule for the July 4th festivities.

The morning kicks off with the 2025 4th of July Family Fun Run, with the route from City Park in Edmonds into Woodway and then finishing along the parade route. Pre-race packet pickup is from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2 at the Log Cabin Visitor Center (120th 5th Ave. N.). Day of registration starts at 8 a.m. at City Park (600 3rd Ave. S.). You can register here.

The 2025 4th of July festivities will include parade entries that embody the creative and festive spirit of Edmonds and will include a food truck row located on 5th between Main and Bell Streets. Big Dogs will be offering their gourmet hot dogs, MoMo’s Kebabs will feature gyros, kebabs and Greek fries and Tacos Penachos will have tacos and quesadillas. For those wanting sweets and snacks, Goodbelly will have their hot and fresh Malasadas (Hawaiian Donuts), Sweet Wheels will serve ice cream sandwiches, Browned & Toasted will have their marshmallow delights, Pop-N-Tyme Kettle Korn will be popping their delicious kettle corn, and Kool Kidz Ice Cream will be offering up ice-cold treats.

This year’s 4th of July Parade Grand Marshall will be the 2025 Kiwanis Citizen of the Year Joe Scordino.

An Edmonds Kind of 4th

Presented by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce

July 4th Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: 4th of July 5K at City Park /Woodway/downtown Edmonds

9:35 a.m.: 4th of July 1K at City Park/Woodway/downtown Edmonds

11:30 a.m.: Children’s Parade (Free – register at the event) in downtown Edmonds

Noon: Main Parade in downtown Edmonds

10 Things to Know Before You Go

1. Do not place chairs on the parade route until after 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 3. Chairs and other items placed in the right-of-way along the parade route before 6 p.m. July 3 will be removed by the Edmonds Public Works Department. Chairs may be retrieved during regular business hours at the Public Works Building, 7110 210th St. S.W. Phone number is 425-771-0235.

2. Road closures begin at 6 a.m. July 4; plan accordingly for driving and parking.

3. ADA Parking: Several parking spots are reserved for ADA use in the Edmonds Library west parking lot during the parade.

4. Edmonds 4th of July 5K will begin at 9:30 a.m. in City Park, run through Woodway and finish on the parade route. There will be in-person registration on race day.

5. Children’s Parade starts at 11:30 a.m. Participation is free. Register between 9:30-11:15 a.m. near the Ace Hardware parking lot.

6. Food trucks will be set up at 5th Avenue North and will be operating from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, the following restaurants and cafes are near the parade route and have confirmed they will be open for service; please call or check their websites for exact hours. If you happen to stop by one of these locations below please thank them for their support of the chamber as their memberships allow us to put on free events like the 4th of July Parade for the whole community: Open restaurants: Rusty Pelican, Vinbero (Smashburger pop-up), Red Twig, Salish Sea Brewing Co., Las Brisas, Walnut Street Coffee, Machiavelli (to-go orders), The Crumpet Shop.

7. The Edmonds Food Bank will be running a PB&J donation drive during the parade. Any attendees who are able, please bring peanut butter and jelly or other non-perishable food donations to the parade. Then, watch for the Food Bank shopping cart brigade in the parade, and carefully place (do not throw!) donations into one of their carts.

8. For lost and found, report to the chamber office at 121 5th Ave. N. The contact number is 425-670-1496

9. The chamber notes that this event wouldn’t be possible without the help of dozens of community volunteers. If you see a volunteer, thank them for their contribution. And if you want to join the fun, the chamber still has some volunteer shifts available.

10. The chamber offers thanks to all sponsors and supporters who have made this event possible: Hazel Miller Foundation, Edmonds Chamber Foundation, 1K Family Run Presenting Sponsor – People’s Bank Edmonds, The Children’s Parade Presenting Sponsor – Windermere Edmonds, Village Transmission and Auto Clinic, Edmonds Yacht Club, DME CPA Group, The Branding Iron, Beresford Booth, Spirit 105.3, Edmonds Village, Les Schwab of Edmonds, The Plumbing Physician, Comstock Jewelers, Salish Sea Brewing, and Edmonds Helix.