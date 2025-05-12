Edmonds Jazz Connection returns May 17: A community celebration of youth, music and talent

The sound of jazz will fill the streets of Edmonds on Saturday, May 17, as the beloved Edmonds Jazz Connection returns for another full day of music, community and inspiration. This free event—hosted by the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers—celebrates the talent of high school jazz musicians from throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Held annually at the end of the school year with more than 3,000 attendees, the Edmonds Jazz Connection is a musical encore for students who have spent months honing their craft. Many of these young performers have competed nationally and earned high honors. This event offers them one more opportunity to shine and perform side-by-side with professional musicians for an enthusiastic hometown crowd.

Three downtown Edmonds venues will host performances throughout the day:

– Edmonds Center for the Arts (big bands)

– The Edmonds Theater (jazz combos)



Now in its 23rd year, the Jazz Connection is more than just a concert, it’s a community effort to support music education in Edmonds schools. Proceeds from the event go directly to school music programs and student-focused initiatives. The Rotary Daybreakers work closely with local educators to target support where it’s needed most.

This year’s funding goals include:

– Scholarships for graduating seniors pursuing college, trade school or university



– Promoting female participation in jazz by supporting all-female middle and high school bands



– Classroom grants to strengthen music education



– Clinician sessions that pair jazz students with professional musicians to sharpen their improvisation skills

The Rotary’s 2025 fundraising goal is $25,000 with all proceeds benefiting students across the Edmonds School District and nearby schools.

Local businesses and individuals are encouraged to support the event as community sponsors, helping fund scholarships, music supplies and enriching learning opportunities for students.

Learn more or donate at the Edmonds Jazz Connection website.