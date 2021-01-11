Edmonds Hub at former Alderwood Middle School now serving homeless students, those in foster care

Open since early December at the former Alderwood Middle School, the Edmonds Hub (E-Hub) provides Edmonds School District tudents and families who qualify for McKinney Vento and foster care to receive access to meals, stable technology, tutoring, educational support materials, and access to laundry services.

The transformation of a formerly vacant building was the result of a partnership involving the school district, the Foundation for Edmonds School District, the Edmonds Education Association, and Washington Kids in Transition.

School district departments involved in the effort include food and nutrition services, technology, student services, transportation, and facilities and operations.

You can take a virtual tour of E-Hub via this video: E-Hub Virtual Tour.