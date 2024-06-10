Edmonds Heights K-12 graduates 39 in festive ceremony

There were plenty of tears, cheers and hugs to go around as more than 300 parents, teachers, family and friends filled the gym at Edmonds Heights K-12 Friday to honor the 39 students of the 2024 graduating class.

Edmonds Heights is not a traditional school. Organized in 1996, it was part of an effort by the district to become more inclusive, broaden its approach and provide students and families with choices other than the traditional education model. At Edmonds Heights, parents are active partners in building the school’s specialized approach to education through all grades, K-12. While many students come to Edmonds Heights from other schools, some have been there for their entire academic careers.

“At our school the parents and families are the primary educators of our students,” explained principal Kathleen Hodges. “Our faculty and staff provide resources, critical support and encouragement to the students and parents, helping them to build an individualized learning program for each student. At Edmonds Heights our students find a safe, equitable, nurturing environment that allows every learner the opportunity to thrive.”

Long-time faculty member and science teacher Erin Zackey is a strong proponent of this approach.

“I teach science to students from K-6,” she explained. “It’s so wonderful to watch students over the years as they grow in understanding, maturity and self-awareness. I’m seeing students graduate here tonight that I’ve taught for many years. I love working here and wouldn’t want to teach anywhere else.”

After welcoming the audience, Hodges directed the processional of graduates to enter the room and take their seats to the strains of Pomp and Circumstance. When all were seated, she introduced Edmonds Schools Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner.

“Look around you at the faces of friends and family who supported you in partnership with your teachers who were your learning guides,” she said. “They are the foundation of what you have built together.

“When I was in high school it was common for parents to give a suitcase as a graduation gift – not a subtle statement,” she added with a laugh. “But the suitcase isn’t just about travel – it’s about possibilities. The world is yours to explore. Take risks, learn, stumble, but never stop growing. The future isn’t a destination – it’s an adventure. The best stories have yet to be written, so go ahead and make your mark on the world!”

Hodges then returned to introduce the five student graduation speakers — Grace Carbonetti-Norton, Ricardo Gurango, Ruby Heidner, Silas LaRose and Christopher Leyton. She noted that in keeping with the philosophy of Edmonds Heights, these speakers are not chosen by anyone, but rather any student who feels they have something they’d like to say as a graduation speaker is encouraged to self-nominate and offer themselves in this role.

While the speaker messages differed in detail, they all stressed the values of friendship, kindness, self-reliance, always keeping an open mind and never losing the joy of the moment.

The student speakers were followed by a musical offering where six graduating seniors performed a rendition of Children Will Listen from the musical Into the Woods, after which Hodges again took the podium with a special message from the principal.

“Issac Newton once famously said, ‘If you want to see further, you need to stand on the shoulders of giants,’” she began. “Now look around you – left, right, in front and in back. These are your giants, this incredible group of friends, family, teachers and others who have gotten you to this point that will carry you over to your next great adventure. My wish for you in these adventures is that you seek and find more giants to stand on so you can see even further.”

Hodges’ remarks were followed by the presentation of diplomas to graduates by their family members. The graduates lined up on one side of the podium and parents — holding the diplomas — on the other. As each graduate’s name was called, they and their parents advanced across the podium. Meeting in the center, the parents presented the diploma amid hugs, tears and smiles of gratitude for the role each has played in the life of the other as celebrated in this simple but deeply meaningful gesture.

Diploma presentation was followed by another Edmonds Heights tradition – the senior class video, featuring a montage of photos from the past life of each graduate, from baby photos to recent shots.

Hodges then directly all graduates to stand, face the audience and give a warm round of applause to all the parents and family who were part of bring them to this moment.

She then directed that they turn to face her, and shift their mortarboard tassels from right to left, indicating that they had now officially graduated.

Amid cheers and flying mortarboards, the class of 2024 exited to the outdoor courtyard where they were met by parents and family for hugs, photos and hearty congratulations.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel