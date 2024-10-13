Edmonds educator Adie Simmons nominated for 2024 Toyota Family Teacher of the Year

Adie Simmons, founder and director of Edmonds-based Washington Family Engagement, is one of five educators nominated for the 2024 Toyota Family Teacher of the Year.

Simmons was nominated by Washington Family Engagement (WAFE) Board President Dr. Carmela Maxell-Runyan and the organization’s board members.

“I was surprised and deeply humbled by the nomination and greatly appreciate the trust and support I receive from our board of directors,” Simmons said. “I am just happy being nominated.”

The Toyota Family Teacher of the Year award is a program of the National Center for Family Learning and Toyota Corp. that has recognized educators nationwide for the last 28 years. The winner is awarded $20,000, while the runner-up receives $5,000.

Simmons said if she wins, “the financial award goes directly to Washington Family Engagement to support our free programs for families.” The money would help WAFE continue its commitment to not charging families for its programs.

As a parent educator for 25 years, Simmons said she firmly believes in increasing parents’ capacity to understand the public school system and partner and collaborate with educators to ensure their children’s success.

“This is why we created Washington Family Engagement and the Washington Institute for Parent Leadership and Advocacy, both based in Edmonds,” Simmons said. “I love what we do and love watching how parents who graduate from our programs become powerful education advocates and school partners in education.”

Simmons said that WAFE’s leadership, advocacy and civic engagement programs teach youth and parents how to navigate the public school system, advocate for legislative policies that affect them and other families and use their voices to make a difference.

Nearly 700 parents have graduated from WAFE’s leadership courses, offered throughout the year in English and Spanish.

The winner and runner-up will be announced in November during the 2024 Families Learning Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

— By Rick Sinnett