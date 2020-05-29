Edmonds Education Association to hold drive-thru food drive May 29 in Lynnwood

In support of the Nourishing Network, the Edmonds Education Association will hold a drive-thru food drive Friday, May 29, from 2-5 p.m. in Lynnwood.

More than 4,000 food items move through Nourishing Network pantries each week to provide weekend nutrition for more than 250 hungry and homeless students. Monthly Pop-Up Pantries also serve the district’s most vulnerable families at five schools, offering fresh produce, healthy foods and household necessities.

Ideal donations include single-serving, ready-to-eat foods that require no or minimal heating or preparation. To view the complete list of high-need food items, click here.

Donations can be made at 19105 36th Ave. W., Suite 101 in Lynnwood.

To host a food drive to help keep pantry shelves full, contact Nourishing Network Programs Director Thame Fuller by email or phone at 425-431.-092.