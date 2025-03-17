Edmonds Education Association food drive for Nourishing Network March 27-28

The Edmonds Education Association (EEA) is hosting a food drive March 27-28 to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network program.



The EEA notes that more than 4,000 food items move in and out of the Nourishing Network pantries each week, providing weekend nutrition for more than 375 hungry and homeless students.

Drop off donations from 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday or Friday, March 27-28, at the EEA office, 19105 36th Ave. W. Have your items in bags or boxes for easy unloading from vehicles.

Requested donations include:

Individual white milk (non-refrigerated

Single-serving cereal bowls/boxes

Juice boxes/pouches

Canned chicken or tuna

Canned chili

Canned soups

Canned fruit/fruit cups, single serve

Easy Mac & Cheese

Spaghetti O’s

Snacks — single serve

Raviolis

If you can’t make it on the March 27-28 donation dates, schedule a drop off by emailing ddarlington@washingtonea.org.