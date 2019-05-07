Edmonds DUI suspect who fled from sheriff’s deputies in Lynnwood apprehended in MLT

An Edmonds man suspected of DUI, who also drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, was arrested by Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Mountlake Terrace after breaking into two occupied homes and a vehicle.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw, sheriff’s office deputies began pursuing the driver for suspected DUI at Highway 525 and Highway 99 in Lynnwood. The pursuit was terminated for safety reasons at Interstate 5 and the Lynnwood Park and Ride when the suspect got off the freeway and then back on, driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

Police spotted the vehicle in the 23800 block of 48th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace, and sheriff’s deputies performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle in the 23700 block of Cedar Way, Caw said. (A PIT maneuver, or pursuit intervention technique, is a tactic in which a pursuing police car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.)

The 25-year-old driver fled on foot and a passenger was detained. The suspect subsequently committed two residential burglaries of occupied houses during his escape, Caw said. He was found by a K-9 unit inside a vehicle he had broken into in the 4300 block of 238th Place Southwest.

Police units from Edmonds, Lynnwood and Brier assisted in apprehending the suspect, who was booked into Snohomish County Jail.