Edmonds Driftwood Players Scholarship Announcement Fall 2019

The Edmonds Driftwood Players, a nonprofit community theater, will award scholarships of $500 each to a deserving students for fall 2019. Scholarships may be used toward tuition at any college or university in the U.S.

To be eligible students must:

be a graduating high-school student or currently attending college.

have a permanent residence (usually where the students parents live) in Snohomish or King County.

have demonstrated talent in the theatrical arts (performing or technical areas) and intend to study theater arts in college.

Applicants are required to submit the following documentation to be considered for a scholarship award:

Applicant name, current address, phone number and email address. If the applicant is a minor, the parent/guardian name(s) are required.

Name of the applicant’s current school, and name of the student’s counselor/advisor.

Intended college/university for Fall 2019.

A list of high school or college extracurricular and any awards or honors received.

A letter of recommendation from a drama teacher or another theater mentor.

An essay of 350-500 words about the applicant’s interest in theater arts and what the applicant plans to study in college.

Transcripts of grades, including first semester of senior year or latest quarter/semester of college.

Date of awards ceremony at applicant’s high school (if applicable).

Recipients will be selected by an evaluation of the above information. All of the above information is required. Incomplete submissions will not be considered.

If applicants have any questions, email [email protected].

Send application documents, postmarked by April 30, 2019 to:

Edmonds Driftwood Players

ATTN: Scholarship Committee

P.O. Box 385

Edmonds, WA 98020