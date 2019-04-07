Edmonds Driftwood Players presents ‘The Addams Family, A Musical’ April 12-May 5

Prepare to see the Addams family as they have never been seen before.

The Edmonds Driftwood Players will present the creepy, kooky escapades of the family first made famous on network television, as The Addams Family, A New Musical comes to the stage. Opening night is Friday, April 12 and the musical runs through Sunday, May 5 at the Wade James Theatre in Edmonds.

In The Addams Family, A New Musical, the freaky family will face one of its scariest moments yet when daughter Wednesday Addams brings her “normal” boyfriend and his well-to-do family from Ohio to dinner to announce they are engaged. Debuting on Broadway in 2010, the musical offers a new take on Wednesday as a young woman who has seen the world and is ready to explore more than the dark and dismal way of life the Addamses are accustomed to.

In spite of the Addams’ family’s ghoulish nature, The Addams Family, A New Musical is a story many can relate to – one of wanting to be loved and accepted for who they are, said director Carissa Meisner Smit.

“Everybody has the yearning for unconditional love and acceptance no matter who they are or what they are,” she said. “Having the Addams family being so comfortable being outrageous and bizarre, and simultaneously wanting normal people to love them the way they are, is really quite sweet.”

The production features Megan Acuña as Wednesday, Catherine Craig as Pugsley Addams, Tamara Davis as Morticia Addams and Doug Knoop as Gomez Addams. Smit said she is fortunate to have such a talented cast to perform the show’s musical numbers.

“I am really excited for people to see this,” she said.

Tickets for The Addams Family, A New Musical are $28 for general admission and $25 for juniors (18 and under), seniors (over 60) and military. They can be purchased here. Tickets are for reserved seating, and all sales are final.

For more information contact the Edmonds Driftwood Players office Tuesday-Friday between noon-5 p.m. by calling 425-775-9600 or visit www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

The Addams Family, A New Musical

April 12-May 5

The Wade James Theatre

950 Main Street

Edmonds

Performances Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m.

Sundays, 2 p.m.

Special Saturday matinees on April 20 and May 4, 2 p.m.

American Sign Language (ASL) performance on Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

— By Cody Sexton