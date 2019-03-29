Edmonds Driftwood Players accepting submissions for 10th annual Festival of Shorts

Edmonds’ Driftwood Players are accepting submissions for the 2019 Festival of Shorts, with the theme “Technology Gone Bad.”

With each major shift in technological advance in society, beginning with the wheel, there have been problems and reactions — sometimes with hilarious, sometimes disastrous, consequences.

The deadline for submission is April 1. This year’s festival will be presented in four performances July 5-7

In an effort to help offset the costs of producing the growing Festival of Shorts, this year the festival will be charging a $5 submission fee for each playwright — not per submission.

In order to enter the festival, please DO the following: Submit an original, never before produced script for a play that will last no longer than 10 minutes with 6 characters or less, which can be staged with minimal sets, props and costumes. Be sure to incorporate the theme of “Technology Gone Bad” into the story. Pay $5 submission fee (per playwright, not per script). Submit play by 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time) on Monday, April 1, 2019 to [email protected] edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org Submit two separate documents:

A single cover page with the title of the play and your full name, address, email address and phone number.

The original short submission (Standard Stage Play Format) with the script and title of the play only. No identifying information about the playwright is to appear in this “blind” copy. All plays which fail to submit a blind copy of their play will be disqualified. The blind copy of the script preserves anonymity in our judging process. Visit the website for more details: edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org/ 2018-2019-season/the-10th- annual-festival-of-shorts/