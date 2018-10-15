Edmonds Diversity Film Series starts Oct. 20

The City of Edmonds Diversity Film Series begins its second season Saturday, Oct. 20 at noon at the Edmonds Theater.

The Oct. 20 screening features two short films highlighting the experiences of two Japanese American men who, in their own separate ways, rose above xenophobia, prejudice and discrimination to serve the U.S. in its fight against foreign aggression.

Honor & Sacrifice tells the complex story of a Japanese immigrant family ripped apart by WWII. Of the Matsumoto family’s five sons, two fought for the Americans, and three fought for the Japanese. The eldest son, Hiroshi (Roy), became a hero, fighting against the Japanese in Burma, while his parents and sisters were living in the ancestral home, Hiroshima. The story is told by Roy’s daughter Karen as she discovers her father’s work in military intelligence, kept secret for 50 years. (28 minutes)

Proof of Loyalty: Kazuo Yamane and the Nisei Soldiers of Hawaii , tells the story of a Japanese American who played a strategic role in World War II. He and his fellow Nisei from Hawaii combatted prejudice and discrimination to serve their country. Their extraordinary service, mostly untold, ultimately changed the course of U.S. history. (54 minutes)

Making this opening session particularly special will be the attendance not only of the films’ Seattle-area husband-and-wife filmmaking partners Don Sellers and Lucy Ostrander, but also the daughters of both films’ protagonists: Karen Matsumoto of Bainbridge Island, and Joyce Yamane of Edmonds.

November’s screening will feature The Only Good Indian, a poignant and insightful film about a young Native American boy sent to a distant Indian “training school” and his attempts to escape and seek freedom, while being pursued by Indian agents.

With a break for the holidays in December, the series picks up again in the new year with the following line-up:

January – Bully

February – Old Goats

March – Just Charlie

April – Paper Tigers

Screenings will be offered free to the public and are scheduled for third Saturdays of the month October through April (except December). Each screening presents a film related to different topics or groups derived from diverse populations and experiences. After each screening there is a brief opportunity for comment and dialog.

More detailed information about the films, including full synopses and movie trailers, is available at www.diversity.edmondswa.gov All movies are free to the public and are screened at noon at the Edmonds Theater, 415 Main Street, an ADA-accessible facility.

The Edmonds Diversity Film Series is sponsored by the Edmonds Diversity Commission, Rick Steves’ Europe, the Edmonds Centers for the Arts, and the Edmonds Theater.