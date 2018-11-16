Edmonds Diversity Film Series presents ‘The Only Good Indian’ Nov. 17

The City of Edmonds Diversity Film Series continues with “The Only Good Indian” on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the film starts at noon. Admission is free and seating is first-come, first-served.

“The Only Good Indian” is set in Kansas during the early 1900s. A Native American boy (newcomer Winter Fox Frank) is forced to leave his family and attend a distant Indian “training school” to assimilate into white society. He escapes from the institution and bounty hunter Sam Franklin (Wes Studi) is hired to track him down. Winner of 34th Annual American Indian Film Festival for Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor.

The Diversity Film Series is sponsored by the Edmonds Theater, Rick Steves’ Europe, Edmonds Center for the Arts, and the Edmonds Diversity Commission. For more information, please visit www.edmondswa.gov/diversity-film-series.html