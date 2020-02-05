Edmonds Demo Garden Feb. 8 training will prepare you for Great Backyard Bird Count

You and your family are invited to come to Edmonds Saturday, Feb. 8 to learn about the 2020 annual Great Backyard Bird Count and receive training that will get you ready to participate in the count later this month.

The training, led by Dr. Alan Mearns, will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Edmonds Demo Garden, a community garden located on City of Edmonds property and operated by volunteers under the auspices of Pilchuck Audubon. It is open to first timers, beginning birders, families and kids, and others who want to brush up on their backyard bird identification skills.

The training for the annual Great Backyard Bird Count — this year set for Feb. 14-17 — will include time to practice outdoors, so bring your binoculars and learn about the birds you may see in your own backyard.

The garden is located at 95 Pine St., on the northwest corner of Pine Street and Edmonds Way (SR 104). There is free parking on Pine Street and for those with limited mobility there is parking in the hatchery parking area down the driveway.

The event is free, although donations help cover operating and education costs.

For more information, visit www.pilchuckaudubon.org (programs), contact garden@pilchuckaudubon.org or call 425-771-8165