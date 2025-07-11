Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club keeps district music going with $10.5K donation

Key takeaways: – Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club donated $10,500 to the district’s music program. – The board approved a $4 million contract with North Coast Electric for secondary LED lighting at Edmonds Woodway High School. – Board members also adopted the 2025-2026 budget.

A longtime supporter of Edmonds School District music programs, the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club presented a check for$10,500 to the Edmonds School Board July 8.

For 23 years – two years were lost to the pandemic – the Daybreakers have supported the annual Edmonds Jazz Connection, which gives the district’s high school and middle school musicians a chance to shine in the community with daylong performances.

The Edmonds Jazz Connection is a community music festival that brings hundreds of jazz fans to Edmonds for a day-long celebration of musical performances. This year featured 15 bands and choirs and nine combos from district middle and high schools.

This year, the Daybreakers awarded five scholarships of $2,500 each to district music students and$800 to Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace High School booster clubs. The Rotary Club also provided three $4,500 scholarships to Mountlake Terrace High School students so they could attend the Essentially Ellington Festival and Competition in May. An additional $60,000 was spent on hosting the Edmonds Jazz Connection.

All funds were raised by the Daybreakers through ticket sales, sponsorships and donations.

Accepting the ceremonial check on behalf of the school district was Manager of Performing Arts Tam Osbourn.

In other business, the board:

– Approved an award to North Coast Electric for secondary LED lighting at Edmonds Woodway High School. The $4 million project replaces all major light fixtures at Edmonds Woodway High School with energy-efficient LED lights.

– Unanimously adopted the 2025-2026 budget. The final budget estimates during the school board’s first reading of the budget on June 24 showed a surplus of about $2.6 million by the end of 2026. During that meeting, District Executive Director of Business and Finance Lydia Sell said the surplus covers less than two days of routine district expenses. The full document can be seen here.

The next board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Avenue. W., Lynnwood.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.