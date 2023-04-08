Edmonds College’s Center for Families receives national accreditation through 2027

The Center for Families at Edmonds College received full national accreditation by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) through Feb. 1, 2027.

The Center for Families provides Edmonds’ students and employees on-campus child care for children 3 months to 5 years old. Licensed by the Department of Children, Youth, and Families, the center develops activities and schedules tailored to children’s ages, abilities, and interests, as well as their families, culture, and community. Services are also open to the general public, depending on availability in the classroom.

“Our Edmonds College student parents navigated the most difficult years we have had due to the pandemic, and our services helped transform their lives by providing access to reliable and high-quality early learning and child care while attending college,” said Lisa Neumann, the director of the Center for Families. “The validation from NAEYC affirms our teachers’ and staff’s dedication and perseverance. We strive to provide the highest quality early learning education and support for children and families.”

The Center for Families provides many resources, including conferences, parenting classes, educational and employment opportunities for students learning to be teachers, and individualized educational plans. Qualified students can receive childcare tuition scholarships and financial aid to help mitigate costs.

Founded in 1926, the NAEYC is a professional membership organization that promotes high-quality early learning for all children, from birth through age 8, by connecting practice, policy, and research. NAEYC advances a diverse, dynamic early childhood profession and supports all who care for, educate and work on behalf of young children.

For more information, visit edmonds.edu/childcare, or to inquire more about child care, email childcare@edmonds.edu.