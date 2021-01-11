Edmonds College welcomes Dave Earling to its Board of Trustees 

Edmonds College Monday announced that Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Dave Earling to the college’s Board of Trustees.

“I’m honored to welcome our newest trustee. Mr. Earling brings a wealth of knowledge to the board from his extensive work at local and regional levels,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh.

Earling is a former mayor of the city of Edmonds, where he served from 2011 to 2019. He is actively involved in the community and has called it home for many years. He is the former owner and president of Edmonds Realty, Inc. and currently serves on the Snohomish County Public Facilities District Board of Directors and the Edmonds School District Board of Directors for Music 4Life.

“Mayor Dave Earling has been a community champion for decades. His tireless involvement in nonprofits, business, government, and education has always aimed to make our community a better place. We are fortunate to have his time and energy as a trustee at Edmonds College,” said Carl Zapora, who chairs the Board of Trustees.

“Joining the board felt like a natural next step to me because of my experience as a music professor and my enthusiasm for education,” said Earling. “I’m especially interested in learning more about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the college, campus security, college communications, and community engagement.”

Earling has also served as: member and chair, Snohomish County Cities and Towns Board, 2011-2019; member, Growth Management Hearings Board, 2007-2011; senior fellow of Transportation and Governance, Cascadia Project, 2005-2007; Edmonds City Councilmember, 1992-2004; member, Sound Transit Board of Directors, (19 years); member, Community Transit Board of Directors, (20 years); and professor of music, Shoreline Community College, 1967-1978.

He did undergraduate work at Washington State University and Eastern Washington University with a bachelor in music performance and graduate work at Eastern. He also studied conducting and trumpet with Howard Deming and Bill Cole.