Edmonds College to offer bachelor’s degree in IT application development this fall

Edmonds College will launch its Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology – Application Development (BAS-ITAD) this fall. Applications are being accepted now through Sept. 4.

“The BAS-ITAD program will cultivate astute software developers who have mastered the skills they need to be competitive in our region’s tech industry,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh.

According to the Washington State Employment Security Department, software developers in applications are in demand and can anticipate more than 24,700 annual job openings each year through 2027 in Washington state. Based on Washington state labor market data, the average salary for a software engineer in Seattle is $138,350, with an average hourly wage of $66.51.

Graduates from the BAS-ITAD program will be prepared for a variety of positions, including software engineer, software developer, software developer engineer in test, database administrator, full stack web developer and mobile application developer.

The program has been designed to be convenient for working adults. All classes have a hybrid online/in-person format and meet 6-9 p.m, though classes may be delivered differently depending on restrictions due to COVID-19. Students also have access to an array of supportive services to ensure their academic success.

Applications to the BAS-ITAD program must be submitted via email by Sept. 4. Applications submitted after the deadline will be reviewed based on space availability. Eligible applicants must have an Associate in Applied Science-Transfer (AAS-T) or equivalent degree in one of the following areas: computer information systems (CIS), web development and cloud computing, or computer science.

For more information, go to edcc.edu/itad. For more information, contact BAS-ITAD Program Manager Lynne Szymanski at 425-640-1908 or lynne.szymanski@edcc.edu.