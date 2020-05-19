Edmonds College to host virtual Memorial Day Ceremony May 22

Edmonds College’s seventh annual Memorial Day celebration will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Instead of the previously scheduled in-person May 20 event, the annual celebration honoring fallen U.S. military personnel will debut online Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. When posted, the video will be available on the Edmonds College YouTube page. Once the link goes live, the video can be viewed at any time.

“At a time when most events have been postponed or canceled for this year, a group of talented and dedicated individuals have worked tirelessly to keep this proud tradition alive,” said Chris Szarek, director of the Edmonds College Veterans Resource Center (VRC) and retired U.S. Navy Seabee.

This year,’sMaster of Ceremonies is Edmonds College administrator and Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Steve Woodard, who will present a combination of familiar elements from previous ceremonies blended with music, videos, pictures and special messages from College President Amit B. Singh, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and Edmonds City Councilmember Vivian Olson.

The event will also feature a special presentation from the Gold Star Mothers, and a tribute to Edmonds resident Robert ‘Buck’ Weaver, who died May 4 at age 101. Weaver was a World War II fighter pilot, who for many years led the ceremonies in song, and is remembered as a treasured part of the community.

“This year although we may be separated from each other physically, keeping our tradition of honoring those who gave their lives for our freedom brings us closer together in spirit,” Szarek said. “Through technology, grit and determination, our Memorial Day Planning Committee has created a moving tribute we feel honors the memory of the fallen, and is every bit as solemn, joyful and impactful as our ceremonies in years past. We wish you a safe, happy and reflective Memorial Day Weekend and hope you will join us at the video premiere on Friday.”