Edmonds College to host fall Lynnwood Regional Job Fair on Oct. 7

Edmonds College will host a fall job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 7. The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. on the second floor of Woodway Hall.

Edmonds College students and the local community are invited to attend this fall’s job fair. This will be the third time that the college will open its doors to job seekers across Snohomish County.

“Our job fairs are so highly anticipated and appreciated because they’re designed to be a great experience for everyone involved,” said Izzy Sanders, communications consultant in the Career Action Center. “This time, we’re enhancing that experience by using our dual screens to showcase attending employers, as well as real-time data and metrics. It’s all about making sure both job seekers and employers can make the most of their time and find the perfect match.”

Employers scheduled to attend include Community Health Center of Snohomish County, Formost Fuji Corporation and the United States Postal Service. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes and wear professional attire. They may park anywhere on campus, except in parking areas designated for golf patrons.

Job seekers can register at bit.ly/4oOM4Zd.