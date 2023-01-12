Edmonds College to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Black Box Theatre Jan. 17

Edmonds College will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 17, for both the campus and community. The event will be held at the Black Box Theatre from noon-2 p.m. with an inspirational message from keynote speaker Dr. Joshua Fredenburg.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “R to the 3rd Power: Reset! Revitalize! Rejuvenate!” The event will focus on the importance of restarting or grounding oneself before taking action.

“My goal with this keynote presentation will be to help people reflect upon the greatness of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and do the internal work that is needed during this time so that we can continue the progress of building upon the dream that Dr. King Jr. shared with the world,” Fredenburg said.

Fredenburg is an internationally acclaimed speaker, the author of seven books, a certified emotional intelligence coach/trainer, and the president/founder of the award-winning Circle of Change Leadership Experience, which focuses on preparing culturally diverse and first-generation students for success. He received his doctoral degree in organizational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in June 2019.

“We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. each year on campus,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “This event at the Black Box Theatre allows us to gather together as a community to listen and learn from each other. Everybody is welcome to join us, hear Dr. Fredenburg’s powerful words, and participate in the Q&A.”

Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged. Reserve your ticket here.

For more information on the event, visit edmonds.edu/mlk.