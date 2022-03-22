Edmonds College to add two bachelor’s degrees in fall 2022

Edmonds College will launch two bachelor of applied science (BAS) programs starting in the fall of 2022. The addition of the Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Engineering Technology (BAS-AMMET) and Integrated Healthcare Management (BAS-IHCM) programs means the college will hae a total of four, four-year degree options for students.

“Edmonds College will double the number of bachelor of applied science programs available to students this fall, and we will have a fifth program coming in 2023,” said President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “These programs offer more affordable pathways for students to earn four-year degrees and meet our community’s needs of preparing qualified candidates with skills to advance within the workforce.”

All BAS programs are designed to be convenient for working adults, with classes held in a hybrid online/in-person format that often meets in the evenings and on weekends. Eligible applicants must have earned an associate in applied science-transfer (AAS-T) or equivalent degree. First- and second-year students earn their AAS-T or equivalent degree by completing a combination of 30 credits of general education courses and 60 credits of proficiency classes related to their BAS program, which they apply for at the end of their second year.

The BAS-AMMET program focuses on hands-on learning, taught by faculty with industry experience, providing students with knowledge and skills for positions in the world’s growing global manufacturing economy. Students will learn manufacturing processes, automation, product design, control systems, materials characterization, and much more.

Graduates from the BAS-AMMET program will be prepared for various positions, such as industrial engineer technician, manufacturing engineer, materials engineer, quality control analyst, manufacturing sales representative, industrial production manager, and production and operating workers supervisor.

The application deadline is June 26. Applications submitted after the deadline will be reviewed based on space availability. Eligible applicants must have an AAS-T in materials science, mechatronics, engineering technology, or a similar degree.

The BAS-IHCM program provides advanced knowledge and skills in health care management, leadership and equity, health care systems and literacy, and much more. This degree is unique in its interdisciplinary model and focuses on applied skills that prepare graduates to make lasting changes in the healthcare field. Graduates will be eligible to work as a clinic supervisor or manager, health services director, health care manager, care coordinator/navigator, lead clinical lab assistant, instructor/educator, and much more.

Applicants must have an Allied Health AAS-T or an equivalent degree. Applications are due June 26.

Edmonds College also offers BAS degrees in Child, Youth and Family Studies (BAS-CYFS), which started in 2017, and Information Technology – Application Development (BAS-ITAD), introduced in 2020. New cohorts for both programs start in fall 2022.

A fifth program – the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence BAS (ROBAI-BAS) – will launch starting in fall 2023.

For more information, visit www.edmonds.edu/programs/bas.